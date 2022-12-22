Make Christmas Bright For Families in Need – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma.

The Blaisdell Family has a family tradition of volunteer bell ringing each year for The Salvation Army of Tacoma. They have been beneficiaries of The Salvation Army’s programs when times were harder for them.

Tacoma, WA – The Salvation Army is calling on Greater Tacoma communities to find a way to give to www.tacomaredkettle.org or physical Red Kettles in Tacoma to meet the urgent needs of thousands of families who will not have Christmas this year without your help.

Divisional Commander, Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley says, “We are actually trying to provide food, shelter, toys and clothing to double the number of families we served last Christmas, and in the midst of the growing need we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles.”

“Due to snowy conditions throughout the Northwest bell ringers have not been able to receive donations and families are struggling to pick up their toys in time for Christmas”, says Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley. “We rely on our generous donors to ensure that Christmas joy is given to everyone no matter their circumstances.”

Our Tacoma community’s financial support and kindness during the holidays enables The Salvation Army to assist more than 400,000 people in the Northwest Division throughout the year. This year we are depending on you to help those in need.