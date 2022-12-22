 Cheers to a New Year with the Tim Hall Band! – The Suburban Times

Cheers to a New Year with the Tim Hall Band!

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

Cheers to a New Year!

Come join us for the best party in town … you do not need to be an Elks member. Dance to the Tim Hall Band & SPECIAL GUESTS!

Doors open 7pm, Tim Hall Band 9 pm – 1:00 am. $25 per person includes one cocktail each, one shareable appetizer, and a Champagne Toast at Midnight.

(Additional Menu Items & Cocktails for purchase before and during the event.)

TICKETS: Reserve now! Call The Lakewood Elks office (253) 588-2388.

EVENT VENUE: Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388, 6313 West 75th St., Lakewood, WA 98499
(Located one block west of Bridgeport Way, lots of parking.)

