2022 Holiday Building Closures – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

City Buildings will be closed for the 2022 Holiday Season. Here is a list of upcoming closures:

Parks and Rec – Roy H. Murphy Community Center

Closed for Christmas Eve – December 24, 2022

Closed for Christmas (observed) – December 26, 2022

Closed for New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2022

Closed for New Year’s Day (observed) – January 2, 2023

All other City Buildings

Closed for Christmas (observed) – December 26, 2022

Closed for New Year’s Day (observed) – January 2, 2023

We look forward to serving you when City Buildings reopen.

The City of Fircrest Staff and City Council wish you a Safe and Merry Holiday Season!