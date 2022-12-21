Pierce Transit Launches Improved Mobile Ticketing Options in Transit App – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Changes have arrived for Pierce Transit customers who use mobile tickets and passes to pay for their rides. Pierce Transit has launched a new mobile ticketing solution to replace tickets previously sold in the Passage: Transit Ticketing app. Starting today, the Transit app, Pierce Transit’s official partner app, has been expanded to include the same types of mobile tickets and passes customers have enjoyed for the past few years. This marks an important milestone: customers can now access the Pierce Transit system with one easy-to-use app for trip planning, real-time tracking, multimodal connections and fare payment.

Transit app mobile fare products include:

One Ride Tickets for SHUTTLE

One Ride Tickets for Bus/Runner

All Day Passes for Bus/Runner

Thirty Day Passes for Bus/Runner

More than 10,000 Pierce Transit riders already use the Transit app each month. Now, they can purchase tickets in the app by using the “Buy ticket” button at the bottom of their screen. Users can create a Transit account and enter their credit, debit, or prepaid debit card information to purchase a ticket. Apple Pay and Google Pay are also accepted. College students provided with passes by Bates Technical College, Pierce College and Tacoma Community College will receive their mobile College Passes through the separate Token Transit app.

By enabling riders to plan, track, and pay for their trips in one app, Pierce Transit is providing customers with reliable and intuitive service at every step of the journey. Through this partnership with Transit, a single sign-in enables a seamless multimodal experience.

Transit app and Token Transit mobile tickets are valid only on Pierce Transit services; they have no value on Sound Transit nor other transit agencies’ services. Customers will activate products on their mobile devices just before boarding, and transit operators will visually check screens. Effective Dec. 31, all Pierce Transit mobile passes and tickets in the outgoing Passage: Transit Ticketing app will expire; customers should use any remaining products in their Pass Wallets before the end of the year. More information can be found at PierceTransit.org/transit.