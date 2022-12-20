There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.

That letter was joined by 16 jurisdictions in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. Mayor Woodards declined to sign it. Drug addiction ruins lives and inevitably leads to crime impacting the whole community. There’s been much talk about addressing the root cause of crime; here is a chance to take action.

Last week, TBC wrote the Mayor asking that she either join that letter or, if she objected to some aspect of it, write her own. Read our letter here.

Washington’s experiment with decriminalizing drug possession and restricting police discretion on pursuits is a clear failure. The Mayor must weigh in on this. If she fails to do so that can only mean one thing – she is on the wrong side of these issues. If that is the case the voters deserve to know. If you agree with our county prosecutor’s stance, we ask you to reach out to the Mayor and your council members to voice your concern and send a copy of your letter to cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org so that it is in the record.

