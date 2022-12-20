Tacoma’s Vad Turlak Awarded Doctor of Chiropractic degree – The Suburban Times

In a commencement ceremony held December 16, Vad Turlak of Tacoma received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

“We are very proud of Vad Turlak, as National University’s Doctor of Chiropractic program is one of the most demanding of its kind,” says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.

National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine, and biomedical sciences.