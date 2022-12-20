Sound Transit delays opening of Puyallup garage, new surface parking – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

In late October, we told you our goal was to open the garage and new surface parking by the end of December. Working with the City of Puyallup and BNSF, we’ve tried hard to meet that goal, but we know now that the garage will not open until early next year. We will provide a more specific timeline when we have it.

As we’ve described, construction on the garage is complete, but required improvements to nearby intersections are not. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the Puyallup Fair Red Lot is a park and ride option for Sounder passengers – especially those taking later trains, when the station lots may be full. The Red Lot, located south of the station at 898 5th St SW, has 219 stalls, and has parking available. From the Red Lot, you can walk 15 minutes to the station or catch either Pierce Transit route 400 or ST Express Route 580, which meet most Sounder trains. (Board either bus at 5th St SW and 9th Ave SW.)