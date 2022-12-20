Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II December 20, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates. pic.twitter.com/hVJhHiuvrm— Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) December 20, 2022
