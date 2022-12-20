EFN files permit to build 21,000sf warehouse – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the lead Planner assigned to the project.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: 4620- Emergency Food Network SEPA

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construction of new pre-engineered 21,600sf warehouse to be used for food storage and distribution, as well as, shipping and receiving.

PROJECT LOCATION: 3310 90th ST S (APN#0320313013)

ZONING: Air Corridor 2 (AC2)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: November 21, 2022

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: December 13, 2022

OPTIONAL SEPA DNS PROCESS: An Environmental Review will be required pursuant to WAC 197-11-340. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS), which may include standard mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 16, 2022- December 30, 2022

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on December 30, 2022. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: BCRA; 253-682-8556 (all questions should be directed to City Staff).

City: Andrea Bell, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7814 or abell@cityoflakewood.us