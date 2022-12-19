The Friendly Fast Food of El Sabor Taqueria – The Suburban Times

We decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor.

After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.

As we got out of our car, I saw the sign in the window touting their breakfast burrito, which I hadn’t tried before. Peg ordered her usual . . . crunchy fish tacos, while I ordered the breakfast (available all day long) burrito. We both ordered the pineapple bottled pop.

While we waited for our order, I visited their serve-yourself condiment bar (half hidden from the customers without a sense of adventure). Unfortunately, they only have tiny little plastic cups for salsa, and other offerings like sliced radishes. I got three or four little cups and took them to our table, but when the food was actually delivered, I returned to the condiment bar for a little of this, a little of that, and a couple of containers of additional contents which I couldn’t make out, but knew my mouth would appreciate.

The breakfast burrito was good, but not what I was looking for. You never can tell, so I wasn’t horribly disappointed. However, Peg’s fish tacos were excellent. I should have ordered three of them. Peg had two, which were perfect for her. She offered me one but I was full by then. I like all the different filling for their tacos. However, the crunchy fish tacos are sweet and soak up the flavors and go with the pineapple pop very nicely.

Usually, I also order the Corn Sweet Tamal, with a wonderful, sweet corn crunch, in addition to whatever else I want to try. With a little lime juice, a little hot sauce and the various veggies with the sweetness of the tamal I am usually completely satisfied. I was satisfied, but knew that the items that would take me over the edge would be there waiting for me, next time we stopped in at El Sabor.

Taqueria El Sabor is located just across the street from Tacoma Community College – 1636 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA · (253) 565-0501.