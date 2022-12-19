First Taste of Asia of 2023 – Featuring Vietnam, January 7 – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

Join us for our first Taste of Asia of 2023. This monthly culinary journey is perfect for the foodie in you. Experience traditional dishes presented by an amazing lineup of great chefs.

Learn to make Vietnamese Egg Rolls (Cha’ Gio’)

and Cassava with coconut milk ( Khoai Mi Nuoc Cot Dua)

Presented by: Kelvin Hoang, APCC Community Outreach Advocate

Chả giò, or nem rán, also known as fried spring roll, is a popular dish in Vietnamese cuisine and is usually served as an appetizer in Europe and North America, where there are large Vietnamese diaspora. It is ground meat, usually, pork, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.

Cassava and Coconut Milk / Khoai Mi Nuoc Cot Dua is a traditional Vietnamese dessert/snack. This dish features hearty cassava chunks cooked in creamy coconut milk and can be topped with shredded coconut and other combinations of sweets or nuts. The cassava is mealy, starchy, and crunchy and is perfect to end your meal or eat as a snack.

Participants are also taste testers of the delicious dishes. Don’t hesitate to sign up as we anticipate the spots will be filled quickly. Call us at 253-383-3900 or register online using the link below.