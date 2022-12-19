CPSD Promising Future: Daniel Moran – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Rainier Elementary School fifth grader Daniel Moran.

Daniel has attended Rainier for two years after being homeschooled. “So far, I really love being in public school,” he said. “We get to do a lot of really cool science projects. My favorite one we’ve done this year was testing water quality with pH measurements.”

In addition to science, Daniel is enjoying learning new math skills at a fifth-grade level. “I think math and science go hand-in-hand a lot, so I’m into both subjects,” he said. “I like dividing for some reason and long division is my favorite.”

Daniel’s class has jobs for each student. “Each month we get job applications where you list your top five jobs, and our teacher assigns you a role,” he said. “I was the photographer for our class for my first job and it was my favorite.” His class is making a timeline of the year and all of the photos will be on display at the end of the year.

After school, Daniel enjoys karate class, online Hebrew school and playing videogames with his father and brother. Family and community are very important to Daniel, who realized his calling when his family faced a health scare this year. “I want to be a doctor and help people who have cancer,” Daniel said. “Seeing how doctors help people get through such a scary time made me realize that it’s what I want to do for other families.”