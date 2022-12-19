Artists Wanted for Mural Artist Roster and Traffic Box Wraps – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma invites artists living in Pierce County to submit applications for two opportunities – joining the Mural Artist Roster and creating traffic box wrap designs throughout the city.

Mural Artist Roster

The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications from experienced artists to design and implement painted murals in Tacoma. Selected artists will have their portfolios included on the Mural Artist Roster. The Mural Artist Roster is being redesigned and will be made available to public, private, and community groups interested in hiring artists to paint murals. This roster will be used for several City-sponsored mural opportunities for 2023, ranging from $1,500 to $50,000. Artists who are already on the mural roster do not need to re-apply.

Traffic Box Wraps

The City also invites artists to submit qualifications to create an artwork design to be reproduced as a vinyl wrap and applied to traffic signal boxes throughout Tacoma. This opportunity is open to artists working in any medium, as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a 2-dimensional vinyl wrap. Up to 10 artists will be selected. Each artist will be paid $1,500 for an approved final design and licensing rights that will enable the City to reproduce the final design on multiple traffic signal and/or utility boxes. The City will be responsible for printing and installation of the box wraps.

Applicants for both opportunities must be 18 years or older and reside in Pierce County. The submission deadline for both opportunities is January 25, 2023, 11:59 PM.

Additional details, including how to apply, are available at cityoftacoma.org/ArtsOpps.

Questions or requests for information in alternate formats may be directed to Rebecca Solverson at rebecca.solverson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5564.