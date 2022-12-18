Pierce County now accepting art grant applications – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Applications are now being accepted for the Pierce County Art Grant program. The grant program is designed to increase access to the arts, develop educational programs, provide support for unincorporated and underserved areas of Pierce County, and celebrate cultural diversity.

This opportunity is open to nonprofit organizations located in Pierce County offering arts education, art programming, or art experiences to lower-income youth who reside in unincorporated Pierce County. The art project must take place between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023, and support one of the following categories:

Student musical instruments

Performance arts

Other art disciplines

Awards ranged from $500 to $5,000. Applications can be submitted online by 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. Information regarding how to submit an application via mail or in person is available at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ArtGrant.

A virtual application workshop will be held on Wed., Dec. 21, from 10:30-11 a.m. to help answer questions about the Art Grant program. To join the online workshop, for more information or to apply, visit the Art Grant program website.

The Pierce County Arts Commission has been offering the Pierce County Art Grant program since 1986. In 2021, Pierce County awarded $23,000 in grants, which funded five projects, served 4,300 youth, and provided programming in 35 Pierce County schools.