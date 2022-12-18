BIPOC, Women, and Veteran-Owned Business Directory Now Available – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

The Pierce County community now has a new way to find and support BIPOC, women, and veteran-owned small businesses. PCBAmap.biz is an online directory launched this week that spotlights the businesses started by Pierce County Business Accelerator program (PCBA) graduates.

The businesses offer a variety of goods and services from restaurants and catering, to retail, to salons and spas. The directory is searchable by businesses location and category and includes an interactive map.

The PCBA is a program of Pierce County Economic Development, administered by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. The PCBA serves entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Pierce County to help foster innovation and create wealth-building opportunities, with a focus on BIPOC, veteran, and women-owned businesses.

About the PCBA Program

The Pierce County Economic Development Department leveraged $5M of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to establish the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program in October 2021. The City of Lakewood is a municipal partner. The program is serving 200 BIPOC, veteran and women business owners: 93% of the businesses are minority-owned, 70% are women-owned, and 14% are veteran-owned.

PCBA participants receive six weeks of traditional business training by instructors, trainers, and coaches who reflect BIPOC communities and offer instruction in several different languages. Business owners and entrepreneurs have access to grant funding to match capital raised for their business (up to $10,000), assist with costs related to commercial rent or lease payments (up to $6,000), and professional services (up to $5,000). The program helps create jobs for early-stage businesses and retain jobs for small businesses.

The PCBA is managed in partnership with Next Consulting, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, The Black Collective, Mi Centro, Tacoma Urban League and Korean Women’s Association. The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce administers the program.

To learn more about the PCBA, visit www.pcba.biz.