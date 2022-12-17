 RFP – Inmate Health Services – The Suburban Times

RFP – Inmate Health Services

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup is soliciting proposals from qualified health care providers to provide care services, personnel, and program support to the inmate population in the City’s Jail Facility.

Proposals must be delivered by 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, to the City Clerk’s Office.  See the full RFP on the City’s website under Request for Proposals at www.cityofpuyallup.org/bids.aspx.  Questions should be directed to Captain Ryan Portmann at 253-435-3613 or  ryanp@puyallupwa.gov.

