Pierce County Parks seeks input on Sprinker Recreation Center – The Suburban Times

Pierce County invites community members to submit Sprinker Recreation Center building (Sprinker) upgrade ideas and feedback via an online open house until Jan. 31.

Located in the heart of the Parkland and Spanaway communities, Sprinker is Pierce County’s premier regional recreation center. Built in 1976, the building features a National Hockey League regulation-size ice rink, indoor tennis facility, racquetball courts, event rooms, and a private preschool.

After 46 years, the building needs some updates. The Parks department wants to use this opportunity to learn from the public how Sprinker’s indoor spaces can better serve the community. Community input will be used to guide future improvements to the building. Complete funding for improvements is in progress and a construction timeline has not been set.

The online open house, short survey, and virtual idea wall are available in English and Spanish at www.SprinkerIndoors.com.