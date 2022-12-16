Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread. Last week, our Director of Health, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, joined other local health officers and healthcare leaders to recommend wearing masks indoors. You should also follow other safe public health practices.

If you haven’t already, get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often.

Limit the time you spend in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings.

Learn more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

On Dec. 15:

Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 85.6 for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.8 for Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

We confirmed 3 new deaths from Dec. 4-10.

As of Dec. 10 70.2% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.5% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,853,000 doses to Pierce County residents, 642,000 completed their primary series, and 288,000 residents are up to date. More than 123,754 Pierce County residents have received a bivalent booster.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 12,290 doses.

We administered 950 first doses.

An average of 880 residents received a dose each day.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: