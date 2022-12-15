 Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths at JBLM Camp Lewis Cemetery Saturday – The Suburban Times

Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths at JBLM Camp Lewis Cemetery Saturday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

For the 7th year JBLM will be supporting, Wreaths Across America in honoring the nation’s fallen with a mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” Wreaths Across America is a one day coordinated effort to place wreaths on headstones in over 2000 cemeteries across the Nation and abroad.

On December 17 at 9 a.m. volunteers from the base and the greater JBLM community will gather at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main to place wreaths beside the 1,000 headstones.

The annual event which was first conducted at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992, was established to remember the fallen, and honor those who served. Since then, it has expanded to more than 2,000 locations across the country.

For more information about Wreaths Across America visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

