Tree decorating at Waller Hall – The Suburban Times

Tree decorating at Waller Hall December 14, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. I Corps hosted a tree decorating event for Gold Star Families at Waller Hall Dec. 10, providing an opportunity to gather and remember their fallen family members by placing an ornament on the tree. I Corps hosted a tree decorating event for Gold Star Families at Waller Hall Dec. 10, providing an opportunity to gather and remember their fallen family members by placing an ornament on the tree.#PeopleFirst #symbolsofhonor #goldstarfamilies pic.twitter.com/2qPEnKgakU— Joint Base Lewis-McChord (@JBLM_PAO) December 13, 2022
