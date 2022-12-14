 Tree decorating at Waller Hall – The Suburban Times

Tree decorating at Waller Hall

Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post.

I Corps hosted a tree decorating event for Gold Star Families at Waller Hall Dec. 10, providing an opportunity to gather and remember their fallen family members by placing an ornament on the tree.

