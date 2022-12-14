 RFP – Event Planning, Operation and Management – The Suburban Times

RFP – Event Planning, Operation and Management

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup (City) requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations (Organizations) to plan, operate and manage three traditional City-sponsored events, which occur annually in the City of Puyallup. These events utilize City-owned property or facilities and are open to the public. An organization may submit a proposal for any or all of the three events. The three events are:

 Puyallup Farmers MarketDays: Saturdays (third Saturday in April through second Saturday in October)Time: 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. Location: Pioneer Park and Pavilion
Meeker Days FestivalDates: Friday, Saturday, Sunday (third Friday in June) Times: Friday: Noon through 9:00 p.m.            Saturday: 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.            Sunday: 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.Location: Downtown Puyallup
Santa ParadeDate: First Saturday in December Time: 5:00 p.m. through 6:30 Location: Downtown Puyallup

Click this link for the full document /DocumentCenter/View/16857 

For questions related to this request, please contact the Parks & Recreation Director.

City of Puyallup Parks & Recreation
Sarah Harris, Director
Telephone: (253) 841-5516
E-mail: sarah@puyallupwa.gov

