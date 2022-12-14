 High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway – The Suburban Times

High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We recommend you don’t swim or wade anywhere in the Thea Foss Waterway. Lab tests found high levels of bacteria in the water, which increases your risk of gastrointestinal illness if you come in contact with it.

The Blue Water Task Force collected the first samples that showed high bacteria counts. Our staff conducted follow-up sampling that also showed elevated bacteria counts throughout the Thea Foss Waterway at levels high enough for us to issue the advisory.

We posted advisory signs along the the water and will continue to monitor bacteria levels. When tests no longer show increased risks to public health, we will remove the signs.

Questions? Contact the Surface Water Program at ehsurfacewater-shellfish@tpchd.org or visit our website to learn moreYou can find current surface water advisories at tpchd.org/advisories.

