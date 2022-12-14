First Reading of Ordinance 28866 at Dec. 13 Council Meeting – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker brought forward Ordinance 28866 for first reading at the Dec. 13, 2022 City Council meeting. Co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka, Ordinance 28866 recognizes that the City Manager’s internal Office of Equity and Human Rights has been a leader in the City of Tacoma’s transformation efforts, and codifies the City’s Office of Equity & Human Rights as well as the responsibilities of the City Manager as follows to ensure continuation of this work in the years to come:

The City Manager shall develop policies, practices and strategic investments to reverse racial disparity trends in the community and eliminate institutional racism at the City of Tacoma to ensure that outcomes and opportunities for all people are no longer predicable by race.

The City Manager shall ensure all City of Tacoma departments and offices incorporate racial equity principles in all aspects of strategic planning and budgetary planning.

The City Manager shall provide to the City Council, on at least an annual basis, a formal report on progress made to advance equity, including progress made on City of Tacoma racial equity action planning, contracting and workforce diversity goals, and any other goals as determined by the City Council that impact the racial equity framework.

“Systemic racism continues to be a barrier to the progression of historically marginalized communities. When we focus on our most vulnerable populations based upon racial disparities, then we begin to reverse the negative impacts that racism has had on our city. Tacoma is fortunate that City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has fully embraced this approach,” said Council Member Blocker. “We know that this work will continue to require a radical reimagining of institutions, and an innovative and collaborative response, now and into the future.”

Ordinance 28866 is scheduled for final reading and adoption on December 20.

