Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting – The Suburban Times

Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Dec. 12, at 5:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported that he had been shot during a road rage incident in the 1900 block of 112th St E in Parkland.

Our deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and provided first-aid until Central Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel arrived.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are in the initial stages of their investigation, but believe that the victim and his girlfriend were driving eastbound on 112th St E near 18th Ave E when another vehicle pulled up beside them and fired a round into their vehicle, striking the victim.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a royal blue, four-door Hyundai or Nissan compact sedan. The victim was driving a gray Infiniti sedan. If you have information about this incident, or if you have video that would assist in our investigation, please send us a message. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers:

P3 Tips app
tpcrimestoppers.com
1-800-222-TIPS

