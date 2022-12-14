 County’s multimodel connectivity study open until Dec. 16 – The Suburban Times

County’s multimodel connectivity study open until Dec. 16

Pierce County announcement.

Do you use State Routes 7, 161, 162 and 507 in Pierce County, or anywhere in-between? If your answer is yes, we need to hear from you.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety and reducing delays for people who walk, bike, roll or drive on State Routes 7, 161, 162, 507, and major local roadways in the area.

Feedback will be accepted during the online open house through Friday, Dec. 16.

To participate, click on this Online open house link for South Pierce Multimodal Connectivity Study, read through the information and answer the questions in the Feedback section. 

