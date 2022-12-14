Council Corner: Dec. 12, 2022 Study Session – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

In its final meeting of the year, Council kicked everything off on a bittersweet note. The meeting was Council member Linda Farmer’s last meeting not just of the year, but also with the Lakewood City Council.

Farmer will leave the City Council later this month for her new role as the elected Pierce County Auditor.

Council members shared their well wishes with Farmer. Read those here.

Non-Motorized Transportation Plan: Following the recognition of Farmer, Council reviewed the results of a survey conducted as part of the city’s update to its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. The survey was open from Oct. 3-28, 2022 and shared in three languages. It was available online, promoted on the city’s website and social media channels. It was also sent directly to six regional bicycle and other recreation clues and presented at the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. A total of 205 responses were received.

See the full responses here, beginning on page 4.

Review of road project for Angle Lane/Elwood Road/87th Avenue & Hipkins Road: The City Council reviewed preliminary layout plans for two road construction projects planned for 2023. In 2022 the city received $746,000 in grant funding to build sidewalks and a shared use path between Steilacoom Boulevard SW and Hipkins Road SW. The project will start at 87th Avenue SW and Steilacoom Boulevard SW and continue south through Elwood Road SW to Angle Lane SW with a final connection to Hipkins Road SW.

Hear the discussion at the 56-minute mark.

Filling the City Council vacancy: With Council member Farmer departing Council before the end of her elected term, the Lakewood City Council will have a vacancy to fill. Council reviewed the appointment process and associated timeline at its meeting.

Council member Farmer’s resignation become effective Dec. 28, 2022. From that date, the City Council has 90 days to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy. The appointee will hold the position until the next general election, at which time the position is up for election.

The next general election is November 2023. The person elected at that election will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

More information will be publicized about the appointment process as it’s made available.

What’s on deck: The Lakewood City Council has no more meetings planned for 2022. Its next meeting is a regular meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include:

Proclamation declaring Jan. 17, 2023 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Proclamation recognizing J’Nai Bridges

Presentation of the 2023 Stormwater Outreach Calendar

Youth Council Report

Clover Park School District Report

Authorizing the award of a contract to Asphalt Patch Systems, Inc., in the amount of $100,000, for the 2022 Unit Price project

Ordinance related to the use of locally sourced compost materials

Reports by the City Manager: Review of 3rd Quarter (2022) Financial Report

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.