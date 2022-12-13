RFP – Weekday Night Market Concept – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council is considering the City of Puyallup (“City”) sponsoring a weekday vendor market that would occur in Pioneer Park and Pioneer Park Pavilion. The City requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations to plan, operate and manage a weekday Night Vendor Market. This event would utilize City-owned property or facilities that are open to the public. Click for the Full Proposal /DocumentCenter/View/16858.

For questions related to this request, please contact the Parks & Recreation Director.

City of Puyallup Parks & Recreation

Sarah Harris, Director

Telephone: (253) 841-5516

E-mail: sarah@puyallupwa.gov