Expect significant backups on northbound I-5 in DuPont for emergency road repair Dec. 15 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

DUPONT – Travelers heading north on Interstate 5 through DuPont in Pierce County will see substantial delays on Thursday, Dec. 15, while maintenance crews repair degrading asphalt on the roadway.

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to 2 lanes near the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit 119 interchange.

All ramps will remain open during the work.

Travelers can expect significant backups on northbound I-5 and the Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 during the work.

Why is this occurring during daylight hours?

Crews need dry, slightly warmer weather and several hours for the asphalt mix to harden. Because of the traffic volumes and importance of keeping I-5 open for all travelers, WSDOT maintenance teams are completing this work as quickly as possible.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.