Daytime Closure of 4th St NW and W Stewart Ave Intersection Dec 14 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of W Stewart Avenue & 4th Street NW and 5th Street NW, between W Stewart and W Main Street, on Wednesday Dec. 14 for traffic signal work. When driving, please use an alternative route to avoid delays.
When
Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where
- 4th St. NW and W Stewart Ave.
- 5th St. NW between W Main and W Stewart Ave.
More
- Signed detours will be in place.
- The work may create noise.
For questions about the closure and the project, please contact Melanie Mayock at melanie.mayock@soundtransit.org. To learn more about the project, please go to Sound Transit’s website.
