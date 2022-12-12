Thrive Tacoma Business Fund to Award $5,000 Grants to 21 Businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber today announced that 21 small businesses in Tacoma owned by people of color, women, and veterans will receive $5,000 grants for their business from the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund. The fund was launched this year with $150,000 in funding from Comcast and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber serving as the program and fund manager.

Led by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber with support from several community organizations, the mission of the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund is to provide direct financial support for small businesses, many of which are still struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a total of $105,000 in grants, recipients will receive direct finance, digital access, and other technical support specifically curated to their unique business challenges, thereby ensuring greater equitable economic development in Tacoma.

Additional financial support was also invested in non-profits with digital navigators and trusted community members that provide access and assistance to program participants. These community partners include the Black Collective, Mi Centro, and Asia Pacific Cultural Center. The City of Tacoma and the U.S. Small Business Administration are additional partners in a broader investment program to bring digital equity to the South Sound. Thanks to the work of these partners and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, over 800 small businesses in Tacoma applied to the fund. Recipients were then selected using a random lottery system.

On Wednesday, December 14 at 8am, a reception event will take place at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber offices in Downtown Tacoma to celebrate the 21 recipients and award them their grant funding. Chamber President and CEO Andrea Reay, representatives from Comcast, and community partners will be in attendance to congratulate the recipients.