Mini Maestros Children’s Concert Series Returns in 2023 – The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma, WA— Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the schedule for its 2023 Mini Maestros concert series. Designed for children ages 2-8 and their families, the four-concert series provides an interactive concert experience with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments. With curriculum developed by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.­

The first three concerts highlight a different family of instruments—strings, brass and percussion. Kindermusik educator and emcee Shay Ryan (Kiddos and Kin) introduces the instruments and foundational musical concepts while costumed musicians demonstrate through a selection of songs that children respond to by singing, dancing and clapping their hands. The concerts include instrument “petting zoos” that begins one hour before the performances, providing an opportunity for the children to touch and try out the musical instruments with the assistance of musicians.

“We are so glad to welcome families with young children back for another season of Mini Maestros!” said Executive Director Karina Bharne. “These concerts provide a unique experience for families to watch our musicians play in a fun and interactive environment, and our petting zoos are a wonderful opportunity for kids to see if the cello or the cymbals are for them! I don’t know who has more fun—the kids or our musicians and staff who get to engage with them.”

The grand finale performance is Sergei Prokofiev’s classic Peter and the Wolf, which introduces various instruments in the orchestra as characters in the classic Russian folk tale. Featuring the full orchestra, it provides a vivid culmination of concepts presented in the previous concerts.

All concerts begin at 2:30 pm, with the instrument petting zoo beginning at 1:30 pm. Tickets to individual concerts are $7 for children and $10 for adults, plus box office fees. All concerts will be held at the University of Puget Sound’s Schneebeck Concert Hall. Families can save ten percent off the ticket price by purchasing the full series with coupon code MMSEASON10.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. More information can be found

2023 MINI MAESTROS SCHEDULE:

Once Upon a String

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the String Quintet

Travel with the Symphony Tacoma String Quintet to a land far, far away for a fantasy-filled introduction to the string family! Explore the contrasts of high/low, slow/fast, and loud/soft through popular classical music, songs from favorite movies and children’s tunes that will have the whole family smiling and clapping along. And everyone lives happily ever after…

Come early for the instrument petting zoo at 1:30 pm

Brass Ahoy! Shiver Me Timbres!

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the Brass Quintet

Ahoy! The Symphony Tacoma Brass Quintet is hitting the high seas and taking you with them! Join the crew of the mighty brass-beards for a sea-themed musical adventure and search for musical treasures like timbre, pulse, dynamics and range. Featured music includes a variety of tunes inspired by pirates, the sea and Russian sailors.

Come early for the instrument petting zoo at 1:30 pm

Around the World in 80 Drums

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the Percussion Quartet

Take a whirlwind tour of the percussion family with the Symphony Tacoma Percussion Quartet! Explore the elements of rhythm, timbre and pulse and get an inside look at the world of percussion instruments from around the world. Pack your imagination as we embark on this exciting adventure!

Come early for the instrument petting zoo at 1:30 pm

Peter and the Wolf

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 2:30 pm

Featuring the Full Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev‘s Peter and the Wolf tells the story of a young boy living with his grandfather in a forest clearing, and the adventure he and his animal friends have when a wolf comes through the garden gate. Written as a child’s introduction to the orchestra, each character is represented by a different instrument or group of instruments and features the full orchestra and a narrator to bring to life this classic tale. No instrument petting zoo for this performance.

on the Symphony Tacoma website: https://symphonytacoma.org/learning/mini-maestros/