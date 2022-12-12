Curran Orchard Volunteer Opportunities for 2023 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Help take care of the Curran Apple Orchard Park… AND earn community service hours!

January-May *Hang Tree Adopter signs in designated trees

January-late March *PRUNING TEAMS – We will provide tools and train you to prune trees. Raingear, work gloves and boots recommended.

Pruning parties are scheduled on the following Saturdays from 10am-1pm: Feb 4 and 18, March 4 and 18. Contact us to arrange other dates and times.

February-April *Branch Removal – Drag branches to the dumpster at pruning parties or times convenient to you.

May *INSECT TRAPS – Saturday, May 6, 9am to noon Construct and hang insect traps.

June *Thinning – Sat, June 10 from 10am to noon or at your convenience. Remove excess fruit from trees.

May-September *Insect monitoring – Help monitor insect traps within 16 trees twice a month from May through September. Done at your convenience.

July-September *Windfall Pick up – Help reduce future insect infestation by raking up windfalls and placing them in the dumpsters.

Late August *Annual Cider Squeeze – Sunday, August 27, 2023

Several opportunities for set up, running the squeeze and takedown.

Sign up for volunteer opportunities by contacting curranappleorchard@gmail.com

Volunteers under 18 must provide a signed Parent Liability Waiver before volunteering.

(Available on CurranAppleOrchard.com)