CPSD Promising Future: Vernon Foster – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Oakbrook Elementary School first grader Vernon Foster.

So far, Vernon is happy to be a first grader. He enjoys the exciting activities he gets to do in class as he learns new subjects. “We just did a fun art project to make paper gingerbread houses and I’m real proud of my house,” he said as he showed the cute paper candies stuck to the sides of his art piece.

After thinking carefully for a few moments, Vernon decided that his favorite subject would have to be math. He is a student who likes taking his time to think through any questions, opinions or solutions he has for a topic, and math suits his thought process. “It feels really good when I work hard to figure out an answer and solve a problem,” he said.

Vernon loves to play soccer or pretend with his friends and is well known by staff and students at Oakbrook for his kind heart. “I always wake up really early when it’s dark in the morning because I can’t wait to see everyone at school,” he said. “I want to be a good student, so I don’t like being late and I love to help my teacher and classmates.”

When Vernon is older, he wants to become a police officer. “I like helping other people, and I want to catch bad guys,” he said. “I know that superheroes aren’t real, because powers aren’t real, but I wish I had super speed to help people really fast like Sonic the Hedgehog or The Flash.”