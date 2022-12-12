Council Corner: Dec. 5, 2022 Regular Meeting – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The first meeting of December kicked off with a celebration as the Lakewood City Council welcome distinguished guests from Gimhae City, the Republic of Korea. The Gimhae delegation was there to establish a Sister City relationship with Lakewood. The agreement was signed at the Council meeting and gifts were exchanged. Read more.

Following a short reception Council took time to honor Michelle Johnson, Ph.D, Chancellor of the Pierce College District. Johnson is retiring after 45 years with the district. Council thanked Johnson for her countless contributions to the college district and specifically to the Lakewood community.

A proclamation was read in her honor, and Mayor Whalen presented her with a special gift: A key to the city.

Public hearing: A scheduled public hearing on a road vacation for a portion of 113th Street SW west of Kendrick Street was canceled due to an incomplete application. The applicant will reapply.

Resolutions: Council approved Resolution 2022-15, approving the 2023 Comprehensive Plan and zoning map amendment docket. Approval sets the list for review. City staff and the Lakewood Planning Commission will then review the list and make recommendations to the City Council for final action in 2023.

Council also approved Resolution 2022-16, authorizing issuance of a Conditional Certificate of Acceptance of Tax Exemption for a proposed mixed-use development to the city’s designated Central Business District. The proposed project would add seven one-bedroom units and commercial office space on 0.14 acres at 9615 Bristol Avenue SW, off Mount Tacoma Drive SW. The project proposes to fulfill affordable housing mandates as outlined in Lakewood Municipal Code and set aside 20% of its units for affordable housing.

2023 Human Services Grants: Council approved the Human Services grant allocations as recommended by the city’s Community Services Advisory Board. The allocations totaled $457,500 and support 23 agencies or organizations focused on helping Lakewood residents. The money comes from the city’s 1 percent set aside of its general fund to support human service-focused programs.

What’s on deck: The Lakewood City Council will meet for its last meeting of the year, Dec. 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include:

Review of Non-Motorized Transportation Plan survey results

Review proposed road improvement project for Angle/Elwood/87th and Hipkins

Review the process to fill a vacancy on the Lakewood City Council

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.