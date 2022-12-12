Additional Delays Expected for Hilltop Extension – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Due to ongoing construction challenges, we will not be able to open Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension during the first quarter of next year.

The project is almost completely built but due to concerns regarding trackwork in one area, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure this section of rail is safe and meets our quality standards for testing purposes and ultimately passenger service.

We’ve brought in experts to help us evaluate our options. We will rely on their analysis to select the best path forward, but this will take time.

With this latest development, an end of March opening is not possible. Sound Transit continues to assess the impacts of the challenges facing the project which will allow us to identify a new opening date.

With this project’s location on city streets in Tacoma, its construction has been especially stressful for residents and businesses. Sound Transit is thankful for their patience as we work toward completing this project safely and at a high level of quality.

