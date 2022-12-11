Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

Best Friends has partnered with over 600 shelters and rescues for the National Adoption Weekend campaign. The three previous Adoption Weekends resulted in over 25,000 pets finding loving families.

“We have many adoptable dogs, cats, and critters here at the shelter and in foster. So, we’re excited to partner with Best Friends to help find them homes,” said Lindsey Heaney, director of communications and outreach at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

“There’s no better way to spread holiday cheer this holiday season than to adopt or foster a shelter pet in need,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “By adopting a best friend, you’re giving one lucky dog or cat a home as well as creating space for another pet to be rescued. That means you become a lifesaver to two animals in need and there’s no better gift than that.”

Data released earlier this year by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters saw an increase in animal intakes that adoptions couldn’t keep pace with. The animal welfare community is in crisis, and many shelters across the country are over capacity and are needing to make difficult decisions surrounding lifesaving efforts.

National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff.

Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead of buying their pet.

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

Not looking to adopt? The shelter is always looking for fosters to provide shelter pets with a temporary home. More information about fostering can be found at www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.