LASA Thanks Wild Hare Organic Farm – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shannon O’Connell.

Every year LASA partners with local businesses to do Christmas gift drives. Businesses house a gift box with tags for customers to take to purchase gifts for families in our housing programs. This year was particularly challenging as a number of local groups were also doing gift drives, and LASA lost some of our long-standing locations.

Wild Hare Organic Farm (4520 River Rd E, Tacoma, WA 98443) agreed to host a box this year for their first time participating in this program and they turned into this season’s rock stars! The immediate response was so high that they needed a second box. Their customers answered the call and provided so many gifts that multiple trips were required to pick them all up. One customer alone filled an entire car with gifts. Wild Hare Organic Farm and their customers truly understand the meaning of the season and went above and beyond to make sure that our families have a great Christmas.