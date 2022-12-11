 Food Drive at Santa at the Station Events – The Suburban Times

Food Drive at Santa at the Station Events

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

At each of West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Santa at the Station events, a food drive is being held in support of the Emergency Food Network. Thank you to the community for their support in these efforts! A big thank you to these three young ladies, who collected donations and brought them to our Lakewood event.

The West Pierce community does not disappoint when it comes to helping others and we are grateful for their continued support. Thank you to all who came out to visit Santa in Lakewood and if you missed him, he’s heading to University Place on Thursday, December 15th! Please visit www.westpierce.org/santa for details.

three girls standing together with bags of donations for the food drive at the santa at the station event in lakewood

