 Daytime closures of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Daytime closures of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave

· Leave a Comment ·

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th Street NW and W Stewart Avenue on Dec. 12 and 13 to continue construction of the new traffic signal.

When

Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where

7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave.

More

  • Signed detours will be in place.
  • The work may create noise impacts.
  • As described in previous alerts, on-street parking is restricted on Stewart Ave near 7th St. NW. The sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *