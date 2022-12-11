Daytime closures of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th Street NW and W Stewart Avenue on Dec. 12 and 13 to continue construction of the new traffic signal.
Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave.
- Signed detours will be in place.
- The work may create noise impacts.
- As described in previous alerts, on-street parking is restricted on Stewart Ave near 7th St. NW. The sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year.
