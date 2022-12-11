 Cheers to a New Year 2023 with the Tim Hall Band – The Suburban Times

Cheers to a New Year 2023 with the Tim Hall Band

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

WELCOME ONE AND ALL …

The Lakewood Elks #2388 presents “Cheers to a New Year 2023”. Rock the New Year away with the Tim Hall Band & Special Guests! Doors open at 7 pm. Tim Hall Band plays 9 pm – Midnight.

Cost: $25 per person, includes one cocktail each, one shareable appetizer and a Champagne Toast at Midnight! (There will be Food and Cocktails & Beer for purchase.)

For Tickets and more information call: (253) 588-2388.

Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388, 6313 W 75th St (one block west off Bridgeport Way), Lakewood, WA 98499

