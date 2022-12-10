U.P. Recognized with National Telecommunications Awards – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
The City of U.P. earned several honors during the annual National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference. Linda Seesz, Communications Manager, Amanda Kleber, Communications Specialist and Dave Kellman, PCTV Video Production Specialist, were recognized for their work in producing three videos that won Awards of Distinction.
The winning productions were:
- JBLM Christmas Shopping Spree (Edited Community Event and Military categories)
- Mayor Belleci Welcomes Players to 2021 USGA Four Ball Championship (Sports Programming category)
- Do Your Part. Get the Shot (Public Health—COVID short)
The team also earned Awards of Honor for three additional videos:
- Music on the Square and 25th Birthday Celebration (Edited Community Event Coverage)
- Open for Business, Episode 2 (Profile of a Business)
- U.P. Garden Tour – Peterson Property (Community Awareness)
- Click on each video above to watch the award winners again and next time you see the crew out shooting video, be sure to thank them for making U.P. shine.
