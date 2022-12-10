 U.P. Recognized with National Telecommunications Awards – The Suburban Times

U.P. Recognized with National Telecommunications Awards

City of University Place announcement.

Image courtesy City of University Place.

The City of U.P. earned several honors during the annual National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference. Linda Seesz, Communications Manager, Amanda Kleber, Communications Specialist and Dave Kellman, PCTV Video Production Specialist, were recognized for their work in producing three videos that won Awards of Distinction.

The winning productions were:

The team also earned Awards of Honor for three additional videos:

