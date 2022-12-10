Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
Pierce County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate more than doubled this week. Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You should consider wearing a mask indoors around those most at risk and following other safe practices:
- Get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Wash your hands often.
- Limit the time you spend in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings.
On Dec. 7:
- Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 86 for Nov. 22-28.
- Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 3.7 for Nov., 20-26.
State Department of Health recently changed their reporting on COVID-19 deaths. We’ll report them next week.
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
