New Property Crime Initiative – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Many of you will be pleased to learn that the Tacoma Police Department has heard our concerns about property crime and has begun a property crimes initiative.

In addition to the units that normally work on property crime matters, TPD has added an additional three detectives who will help review property crimes so as to bring heightened attention to this issue. These detectives have agreed to do this work in their overtime.

As another part of this initiative Deputy Chief Junger asked that TBC meet regularly with the Assistant Chief Floyd of the Operations Bureau to open the lines of communication. Those meetings have begun and are productive and very informative.

Contact us at info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com if you have specific questions or concerns you want TBC to mention at our next meeting with TPD and AC Floyd.