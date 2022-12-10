 AWC Scholarship Applications Now Open – The Suburban Times

AWC Scholarship Applications Now Open

City of Puyallup announcement.

Do you know any local students who have an interest in government? Nominations are now open for the 2023 Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities (CQC) scholarships. Each city can nominate one first-time student applicant and one continuing student applicant to the CQC. Qualifying students can receive a $2,500 scholarship and attendance at the AWC Annual Conference. For details and info on how to apply, go to https://wacities.org/cqc-home/scholarships#city 

Additional Info…

