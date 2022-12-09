Merry & Bright – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Image courtesy City of University Place.

A winter chill filled the air and holiday fun was everywhere at the annual lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree in Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2.

The evening featured live holiday music, children’s activities, an elf on stilts and lots of holiday treats. But as is always the case, the man of the hour was Old Saint Nick, who arrived in a West Pierce Fire & Rescue truck and was on hand to lead the countdown to lighting the tree.

﻿Thanks to all those who help organize this wonderful holiday tradition in U.P. and for all those who come out to make it a true community celebration.