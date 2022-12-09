Lakewood Playhouse Opens Again with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – The Suburban Times

In this play, we have an imp or bogle (Lesley Gordon).

Illness struck while Lakewood Playhouse was about to re-open in time for Christmas. Everyone is well and the play is up and running . . . hopefully.

With most other performances of A Christmas Carol, the storyline features Mr. Scrooge, Bob Cratchet and Tiny Tim and more. Not so with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, thanks to Tom Mula. Mula has been an award-winning playwright, actor, and director for more than 25 years. He received 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards in 1991 for his play GOLEM at the National Jewish Theatre and for his work on Nicole Hollander’s hit musical, SYLVIA’S REAL GOOD ADVICE. In 1995, Adams Media published his novel JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL (the backstage version of Dickens’ Scrooge story told by Marley’s Ghost;) it became a Chicago Tribune bestseller.

“Gonna have to have a new shelf here: mash-ups. Jacob Marley is dead…we’ve always known that, and we’re not at all upset by it. He does his one little scene, sets Scrooge’s redemption into motion and then disappears. BUT Mula, who’s played Marley onstage, has invented a backstory, and a front story for Jacob that makes him so real.”

In this play, we have an imp or bogle (Lesley Gordon), who both instructs and bedevils Marley. Are her suggestions for fun or for real?

Will Marley remain in chains forever? It’s up to Marley himself (Frank Thompson). With Mula’s version of a Christmas Carol, Marley accepts his one chance to live free of chains. He must redeem Scrooge. No easy task.

We also have a recordkeeper (Joseph Woodland) . . . how well does Scrooge have to act . . . will Marley live on in peace?

Scrooge’s heart, indeed, is opened, but is it too late? Will Scrooge (Glen Guhr) really change?

A journey of laughter, terror, redemption and renewal. Is Marley (Frank Thompson) up to the challenge? Or does he feel secure in his chains.

The players of the Lakewood production have been scrambling to learn their parts and welcome the new audience. Please, join us at the Lakewood Playhouse for a fun evening.

The new opening time is now 7:30 as opposed to 8:00. Enjoy!

For more information please visit the website: lakewoodplayhouse.org