Tacoma Youth Chorus Takes the Stage in Three Holiday Concerts – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

The Tacoma Youth Chorus invites you to bring your family and friends to celebrate the holiday season at any or all of our holiday programs in the coming weeks!

First, join the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus for two festive holiday performances in the beautiful setting of Lagerquist Concert Hall on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University on Saturday, December 17. To accommodate audiences, choirs will perform identical concerts at 2pm and at 5pm. The program will feature all five of our choirs (grades 2-12), plus guest artist Svend Rønning, violinist, and an appearance by students from our Music Makers classes (grades K-1) at the 2pm show.

Our Candlelight Concert, occurring at Mason United Methodist Church in Tacoma on Monday, December 19 at 7:30pm, is a beloved Tacoma Youth Chorus and community tradition. Led by Judith Herrington and Alonso Brizuela, our high school Chorale will share their music and traditional carols of the season in an intimate setting. The Legacy Choir, made up of TYC alums, will also perform, along with violinist Svend Rønning.

For more information, or to get tickets, please visit our website at tacomayouthchorus.org