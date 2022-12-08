See artist Jen Elek work with Hilltop Artists – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

We’re thrilled to host Jen Elek: from December 12-16, Jen is in residence at Hilltop Artists, creating her own works, sharing with our students about her processes and experiences, and collaborating with Hilltop Artists, culminating in the Hot Nights demonstration Friday, December 16th.

Now is your chance to reserve a complimentary spot for you and a guest at our December 16 Hot Shop Hot Nights featuring Jen Elek.

The 16th will also be the last time before the end of the year that our gallery will be open for sales, so it’s a great opportunity to find a special last minute gift.

Seating is limited to 50 so don’t wait!

What can you expect at a Hot Shop Hot Nights?

(It may remind you of our Winter Warmers events… and that’s because its basically the same, just not constrainted to the winter months!) At Hot Nights, you’ll see a professional glass artist working with and mentoring our advanced production students and alumni, creating spectacular collaborative pieces.

The Gallery is open for shopping, and tea, hot cocoa, coffee, and refreshments will be available. Click here to reserve a spot.