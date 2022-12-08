Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital earns 2022 Top Children’s Hospital award – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, the only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Western Washington, was named a Top Children’s Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group.

Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. Mary Bridge Children’s will be recognized with other Top Hospital winners tonight at the Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

“Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network’s goal is to advance as a highly reliable organization, using data to continually improve pediatric care and workflows throughout our system,” said Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s. “The recognition as Top Children’s Hospital from The Leapfrog Group is a testament to the tireless efforts of our staff and providers in the care they provide to every child and family.”

More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Mary Bridge Children’s was one of only 12 in the country to receive the Top Children’s Hospital distinction. A total of 115 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

12 children’s hospitals

32 general hospitals

13 rural hospitals

58 teaching hospitals

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are honored to recognize Mary Bridge Children’s as Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Mary Bridge Children’s has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category.

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.