Kent Keel Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors – The Suburban Times

Kent Keel, Councilmember of University Place, WA,was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, MO. Keel was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities as chair of its Information Technology and Communication (ITC) committee. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

“I hope to bring the experience I’ve gained as an international award-winning technology professional, as well as what I’ve learned as a member of the U.P. City Council and other regional and state organizations, to this national role,” Keel said. “At the same time, I hope to gain from the experiences of others and bring that knowledge back to U.P. so we can continue to answer to the needs of our community.”

As a member of the board, Keel will meetin March, June and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“The National League of Cities Board of Directors is critical in guiding our organization’s priorities and policies,” said National League of Cities (NLC) President Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Washington.“NLC’s Board is made of a group of incredible and diverse leaders, and I look forward to working closely together with them to advance priorities for cities, towns and villages across the country.”

More than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Kansas City for City Summit. Local leaders are on the frontlines of the nation’s most pressing challenges and are working hard to pioneer innovative solutions that move our cities, towns, and villages forward.